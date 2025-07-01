Bengaluru stampede: Tribunal blames RCB for chaos, says 'cops aren't magicians or God' The Central Administrative Tribunal said it appears that the RCB is responsible for gathering about three to five lakh people and did not obtain the appropriate permission or consent from the police.

Bengaluru:

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) on Tuesday said that the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) cricket team is responsible for the massive crowd that gathered in Bengaluru for the Indian Premier League (IPL) victory celebrations on June 4, which ended in a stampede that claimed 11 lives and left several injured.

Central Administrative Tribunal defends police role

However, the tribunal defended the police, saying they are also human beings and added that they are neither ‘God’ (Bhagwan) nor magician and also not having the magic powers like ‘Alladdin ka Chirag’ which was able to fulfil any wish only by rubbing a finger.”

The tribunal in its remarks said it appears that the RCB is responsible for the gathering of about three to five lakh people and it did not take the appropriate permission or consent from the Police. “Suddenly, they posted on social media platforms and as a result of aforesaid information the public were gathered,” the CAT said.

Tribunal quashes suspension order against Vikash Kumar

In the meantime, the Tribunal quashed the Karnataka government’s suspension order against senior IPS officer Vikash Kumar, who faced the action in the wake of a fatal stampede here last month.

The tragic incident on June 4 in front of M Chinnaswamy stadium claimed the lives of 11 people, drawing sharp criticism over the planning and crowd management.

Vikash had challenged the government’s June 5 suspension order before the tribunal, which also included the names of then Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda and DCP Shekar H Tekkannavar.

The Bengaluru bench of the tribunal comprising Justice B K Shrivastava and administrative member Santhosh Mehra, had reserved its verdict on June 24. On Tuesday, it set aside Vikash’s suspension.

Vikash’s counsel, senior advocate Dhyan Chinappa, said, “The tribunal has allowed the petition and annulled the suspension, affirming that he is entitled to all benefits as per service rules.”

The CAT also noted that its findings could be extended to the cases of Dayananda and Tekkannavar, opening the door for their potential reinstatement.’

Karnataka had suspended three IPS officers

Following the incident, the CM announced the suspension of Commissioner of Police of Bengaluru city Dayananda, Additional Commissioner of Police Vikash Kumar Vikash, who was in charge of the stadium, Deputy Commissioner of Police of central division Shekhar H Tekkannavar, Assistant Commissioner of Police C Balakrishna, and Circle Police Inspector of the Cubbon Park Police station A K Girish.

The government had suspended the three IPS officers under the All India Services (Discipline & Appeal) Rules, 1969; while action against the ACP and PI was pursued under the Karnataka State Police (Disciplinary Proceedings) Rules, 1965.

