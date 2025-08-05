'Belief' - The cheat code in Team India's miraculous win at Oval India mounted a comeback for the ages to stun England at the Oval. What seemed like a gone game ended in India's hands with one word standing tall - 'belief'. Belief was the cheat code that propelled India to a win that would inspire the generations to come.

New Delhi:

England 301/3, 73 more needed, Harry Brook on 111, Joe Root on 83. Both unbeaten. New ball more than 17 overs away. India were on the verge, hopes almost gone, bodies almost down, series almost gone. One thing that did not go away was, as later described by Mohammed Siraj, 'belief'.

Belief was the cheat code that Siraj had encrypted in his mind. Despite England looking strong favourites even after losing three wickets late on Day 4, Siraj had the belief in himself that he could turn the tables and lead India to a famous win that would remain etched in the memories of fans and cricket pundits alike. And he did.

He took a screenshot of Cristiano Ronaldo from Google with 'Believe' written on it. As he later described, he had a belief that he could do it for India; he could still make them win the match, he could still defy all the odds. And he did.

With 35 runs needed on the final day after bad light and rain forced early stumps on Day 4, England were still ahead with four wickets in hand and a tail known for its batting credentials.

India hoped, Siraj believed. And on the fifth morning, the 25th of the epic series, India and Siraj delivered. It wasn't just a win. It was a win that would inspire a generation of kids to take up the sport and be like Siraj, a match-winner, a hero, who was regretting himself for hours for that Brook drop. Siraj was also on the wrong end when India fell agonizingly short of pulling off another miracle at Lord's.

A heartbreaking dismissal when the ball ditched him and rolled back to the stumps as he stood in disbelief. An emotional Siraj reflected on the incidents, stating he was wondering why it happened to him, but then noted that God had some plans.

"Mai soch raha tha ki mere saath hi aisa kyu hota hai (I was thinking why it happens with me only)," he said on the two incidents. "Upar waale ne kuch accha socha hoga mere liye (god would have planned something better for me)," he added.

And as the saying goes that Test cricket always gives you a second chance. That second chance came to Siraj and India when England, from a position of ascendancy, conceded the huge advantage they had.

It was Brook who went first when he wildly slogged one, only to toe end it off Akash Deep to a standing Siraj at covers. This time, he held that easy one.

Then it was the talented but less experienced Jacob Bethell, who played 31 balls but made only five runs as he struggled out there and was cleaned up by Prasidh Krishna. Still, England had the rock-solid Root in the middle, the root of the English side.

But when he fell, the Indians believed it could happen. What seemed like a lost game suddenly saw the visitors sensing a comeback and being alive, albeit just.

Day 5 rolled in as stumps were called early due to bad light, and it looked like India would lose the momentum. Conditions matter a lot in England, and a considerable amount of rain was predicted only at 2 PM local time. The game starts at 11 AM, though there were clouds hovering in the London skies.

As the game began, the clouds stayed there and a light drizzle began to fall. Conditions conducive to bowling, but a softer ball still needed the skills of Siraj and others for it to swing, for it to seam, for it to deceive the English batters. And it did.

When Jamie Overton slammed two fours quickly in the first over, it seemed the end was nearing way too soon for India. But in came Siraj, the guy who bowls with the heart of his sleeves. The guy who gives it all for his team, for his country.

He nicked Jamie Smith behind with a one that wobbled away. One down, three more to go. While Prasidh was finding it a bit hard to get his lengths right, every Siraj ball seemed an event.

Next over, Overton out LBW. A nip backer as Overton failed to put bat on it. It seemed close to missing the legs, but the umpire ruled him out. On review, Overton was out by the barest of margins.

Prasidh found his line and lengths on some occasions, and when he did on one of those, he nailed a yorker to clean Josh Tongue with England still 17 away. Out walked Chris Woakes with a sling on his dislocated shoulder as the crowd cheered for him.

Gus Atkinson, now knowing he had to shield his partner, farmed the strike and looked to go big. He would have had his heart in his mouth when Akash Deep attempted a catch at long on, but palmed it over the fence. As he kept the strike, England reached within a shot away from tying the game and winning the series.

Then came Siraj with a ball that was the fifth fastest of the 1122 that he had bowled all this series. A yorker that Atkinson looked to sweep but failed as it hit the timber on the off, and off went the Siuu celebration. India had done it. Siraj had done it for India.

A win that seemed a joke when England were 301/3, but became a reality when they were bowled out for 367 with only one word that stood tall, 'belief.'