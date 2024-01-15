BCCI invites applications for vacant selector's position in Ajit Agarkar's panel

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI Ajit Agarkar.

The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) has called for applications for the vacant post of selector in the Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel. However, the advertisement posted by the board on the website doesn't mention which of the selectors from Agarkar's panel will be replaced by the incoming member.

The incumbent selection panel doesn't have a selector from the northern region of the country and as per the BCCI's constitution, there has to be one selector from each of the five zones, namely, North, East, West, Central and South.

Currently, the selection panel has two selectors from the west i.e. Ajit Agarkar and Salil Ankola. While Shiv Sunder Das represents the East, Sridharan Sharath and Subroto Banerjee represent the south and the central region.

Interested candidates are expected to submit their applications by 6 PM IST on January 25. Following the applications, the BCCI will shortlist the applicants for an interview round.

The eligibility criteria for the application suggest that the applicants should have either played - a minimum of seven Tests, 30 first-class matches, or 10 ODIs and 20 first-class fixtures.

India has fetched some really encouraging results since the appointment of Agarkar as chair. The Men in Blue won the Asia Cup (50-overs contest) in September before playing some remarkable cricket during the ODI World Cup at home.

Their stand-out performance in the ODI World Cup saw them bag the runners-up title as they missed out in the summit clash after losing to the Pat Cummins-led Australian side while playing at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The Agarkar-led selection committee recently picked India's squad for the first two Tests against England at home starting January 25 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. Following the conclusion of the Test series against England, the panel will be responsible for picking a squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.