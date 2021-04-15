Babar Azam heaps praise on Mohd Rizwan: It takes lot of courage to bat, keep wickets while fasting

Image Source : TWITTER/PAKISTANCRICKET Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan

Captain Babar Azam showered praise on his deputy Mohammad Rizwan after Pakistan registered a resounding nine-wicket win over South Africa and clinched the T20 series. While Babar hit a sensational 59-ball 122, Rizwan notched up 73 from 47 balls from the other end.

Babar and Rizwan's partnership of 197 from 107 balls ripped the game away from the hosts as Pakistan gained an unassailable 2-1 lead in the four-match series.

“The partnership with Rizwan was outstanding. I give him credit for the way he played because it is really tough to play while fasting and despite that, he batted and kept wicket throughout.

"It takes a lot of courage and guts. The whole team takes inspiration watching him and it brings us confidence,” Babar said after the victory.

Hours before the match, Babar also dethroned Virat Kohli to become the top-ranked ODI batsman in the world. The 26-year-old said that he was waiting to play such an innings for a long time.

“I was waiting for such an innings for a long time. I planned for it, and felt if I got a chance I would grab it. I am thankful that I was able to deliver.

"I stuck to my strengths and my game plan was developed around team requirements. If you need 10 an over, you definitely have to play with urgency and for that, you have to take risks,” he said.

The fourth and final T20I of the series will be played on Friday at Centurion