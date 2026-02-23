Australia to play Tests in South Africa for first-time since Sanpapergate scandal, know schedule

New Delhi:

Australia’s next assignment in South Africa will stir memories that never truly faded. When the team walks out at Newlands later this year, it will mark their first Test appearance in the country since the ball-tampering controversy of 2018, an episode that left scars on Australian cricket.

The tour begins in white-ball format, with three ODIs scheduled between September 24 and 30. The attention will then turn to the Test series. Kingsmead in Durban will host the opener from October 9, followed by the second match at St George’s Park in Gqeberha from October 18. The third Test, starting October 27, takes the side back to Cape Town, the ground where events eight years ago altered careers and reshaped leadership.

What happened in 2018?

Notably, in 2018, Cameron Bancroft was caught attempting to interfere with the condition of the ball using sandpaper. The fallout was immediate. Captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner were each suspended for 12 months, while Bancroft received a nine-month ban. Smith stepped aside from the captaincy, while Tim Paine was elevated to the role, and Warner relinquished his leadership position.

The repercussions reached beyond the playing group. Cricket Australia chief executive James Sutherland issued a public apology and commissioned a cultural review. In time, Sutherland and several senior administrators departed. Head coach Darren Lehmann, though cleared of direct involvement, also stepped down as the team sought a reset.

This time, Smith will return to Newlands without Warner, who has since retired. Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Starc, all part of the 2018 Cape Town Test, are also in line to feature.

Australia’s tour of South Africa 2026

ODI Series

1st ODI: September 24, Kingsmead Stadium, Durban

2nd ODI: September 27, Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

3rd ODI: September 30, JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom (D/N)

Test Series

1st Test: October 9-13, Kingsmead Stadium, Durban

2nd Test: October 18-22, St George’s Park, Gqeberha

3rd Test: October 27-31, Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town

