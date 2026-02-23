West Indies register second-highest total in T20 World Cup history, message sent to South Africa, India

Mumbai:

West Indies batters went berserk in their first Super Eights clash against Zimbabwe at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Flamboyant batter Shimron Hetmyer was unfazed by losing early wickets, as he set the tone, scoring 85 runs off 34 balls. In the process, he also bettered his own record of hitting the fastest half-century by a West Indies cricketer in T20 World Cup history, having achieved the feat in just 19 balls.

Batting at four, Rovman Powell contributed a brisk 59 off 35. He took some time to settle down and once he did, the former captain proved difficult to tackle. None of Zimbabwe’s plans really worked in the middle, as the duo were dealing in boundaries. They stitched a partnership of 85 runs before the finishers came in and stole the show.

Sherfane Rutherford played a blistering knock of unbeaten 31 runs off 13 balls, while Romario Shephered added 21. With that, West Indies posted 254/6 in the first innings, which is the second-highest total in T20 World Cup history. Sri Lanka hold the top spot, having scored 260/6 against Kenya in the 2007 edition.

Team Runs Opponent Year Sri Lanka 260/6 Kenya 2007 West Indies 254/6 Zimbabwe 2026 Ireland 235/5 Oman 2026 England 230/8 South Africa 2016 South Africa 229/4 England 2016

Zimbabwe left in shambles

None of Zimbabwe’s plans worked in the middle. Five of their bowlers conceded 10 runs per over and that highlights their story. Meanwhile, the intent West Indies showed was arguably a message for South Africa and India, who are considered the favourites from Group A to progress to the semi-finals of the tournament.

With the batting show, they proved that they are not just here to compete but also challenge for the title. Meanwhile, if West Indies register a massive win, which they are likely to, India will be put under more pressure, given the Net Run Rate scenario.

