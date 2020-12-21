Aus vs Ind: I hope he makes no runs at all, says Joe Burns on Prithvi Shaw

Image Source : AP File photo of Prithvi Shaw.

Australian opening woes were the cause of concern for the side heading into the first Test against India at Adelaide. The team had David Warner and Will Pucovski down with injury while Joe Burns was reeling with a dreadful run of form. The team also had to turn to Matthew Wade to open for the first time in Test cricket.

However, with a cakewalk of a win by the third day, Australia had their problems sorted with Burns hitting a 50 while Warner being almost a certain for the second Test.

Their counterparts, though, can't make the same claim with their top-order batsmen with both Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal facing criticism for their faulty batting techniques.

Shaw especially had to face the ire of the experts and fans alike for playing strokes too far away from the body and leaving spaces to exploit.

And on Sunday when Burns was asked during a virtual press conference what would he advice to the struggling opener, the 31-year-old Aussie opener gave a tongue-in-cheek reply.

"I wouldn't give him any advice as I am playing against him. I'm hoping that he makes no runs at all. I actually don't know what form he is been in. I haven't been following him," Burns said.

"He is obviously a quality player if he is playing for India. I might give advice at the end of the series, but not after the first game."