Wasim Jaffer shares 'hidden message' for Ajinkya Rahane, wants him to make two changes for Boxing Day Test

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer on Monday shared a "hidden message" for Ajinkya Rahane who will be leading the Indian team in the remaining Tests against Australia. Jaffer, through his cryptic post, suggested the stand-in skipper to make two changes in the playing XI for the Boxing Day Test which begins from December 26 onwards at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

"Dear @ajinkyarahane88, here's a (hidden) message for you. Good luck for Boxing Day! People In Cricket Know Grief In Life Lingers Aplenty Never Dabble Rise And Handcraft Unique Legacy. PS: you guys are open to have a go and decode the msg too #INDvsAUS #AUSvIND," tweeted Jaffer.

If the initial letters of the italicized section are taken it says: PICK GILL ND RAHUL.

India lost the opener in Adelaide following a horrifying collapse that saw the visitors succumbed to 36 for nine in the second innings on day 3, their lowest ever Test total. India, the defending champions of the Border-Gavaskar series, subsequently went 0-1 down.

As for Jaffer's suggestion, Gill has been picked as Prithvi Shaw's replacement while Rahul in place of Virat Kohli who has left for home to be with his wife Anushka Sharma for the birth of their first child.

India will also have to decide if they would want to retain Wriddhiman Saha for the second Test as well given his batting struggle in Adelaide, along with the replacement for injured Mohammed Shami.

The second Test begins on December 27 at the MCG.