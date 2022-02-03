Ashley Giles steps down as England managing director after Ashes series

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of former England cricketer Ashley Giles.

One of the leaders of English cricket has stepped down following the humiliating Ashes series in Australia.

Ashley Giles, managing director of the England men's team, is leaving after three years in the role. Former test captain Andrew Strauss will take over on an interim basis.

England lost 4-0 in the Ashes series.

“Off the back of a disappointing men's Ashes this winter, we must ensure we put in place the conditions across our game to enable our test team to succeed,” said Tom Harrison, the England and Wales Cricket Board's chief executive.

Under Giles, England won the 50-over Cricket World Cup for the first time but has had a turbulent time in the test format, with the ECB's focus seemingly having been on white-ball cricket.

“The past couple of years have been incredibly challenging and I'm proud of what we've been able to deliver in the toughest of circumstances,” said Giles, a former England test spinner.

“This has undoubtedly protected the future of the game in England and Wales.”

Giles said he was “looking forward to spending some time with my family before looking at the next challenge.”

(Reported by AP)