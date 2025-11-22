Ashes opener scripts Test history as Starc stuns Zak Crawley once more With Zak Crawley's dismissal on a duck at the start of the English second innings, the Perth Test in the Ashes has scripted history, achieving a never-before-seen unique feat.

Perth:

Day 2 of the first Ashes Test between Australia and England began in similar fashion to the first. Mitchell Starc, after dismissing Crawley for a duck in the first innings of the game, has done the same to the opener in the second innings as well.

It is worth noting that for the first three innings of the first Test, this was the first instance that a wicket fell before any runs were scored in each of the first three innings of a Test match. The clash in Perth was the first instance in history of the same.

The horrid start with the bat was expected for England after Crawley’s dismissal on a duck in the second innings. Still, Ben Duckett and Olie Pope stabilised the innings for their side after a resilient performance with the bat.

Scott Boland cuts England deep

Speaking of the ongoing second innings between Australia and England, despite Duckett and Pope looking to propel the visitors towards a good total, it was Scott Boland who provided the Aussies with a breakthrough.

After Crawley’s dismissal on a duck, Pope amassed 33 runs in 57 deliveries, whereas Duckett scored 28 runs in 40 deliveries. The two batters who looked to be in good form were sent packing by Scott Boland.

Furthermore, things went from bad to worse for the side after Joe Root was sent packing on a score of eight runs, with Harry Brook, who looked to be in good touch in the first innings, was dismissed for a duck.

Boland, with three wickets to his name and Starc, with two, saw the English middle order suffer a mini collapse. With Stokes and Jamie Smith on the strike, England would hope for a good showing from the two batters as they look to post a fighting target against the Aussies.

