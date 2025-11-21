Why did Vaibhav Suryavanshi not bat for India A in Super Over against Bangladesh A? Check here India A lost the Asia Cup Rising Stars semifinal against Bangladesh A despite having taken the clash into a Super Over. Surprisingly, Vaibhav Suryavanshi did not come out to bat in the Super Over. Here's why.

New Delhi:

Fans were left puzzled when swashbuckling opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi didn't come out to bat during the Super Over between India A and Bangladesh A in the Asia Cup Rising Stars. The Jitesh Sharma-led Indian team had somehow pushed the semifinal against the Bangladesh side at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha, to the Super Over.

Both teams were tied at 194 after the end of the 40 overs, with India failing to chase down 16 in the last over, and some drama from the Bangladesh side pushing the clash to the one-over shoot-off.

Many speculated Suryavanshi to turn out to bat, but were surprised when Jitesh Sharma and Ramandeep Singh came out to bat. In fact, Suryavanshi did not even come to bat at No.3 with Ashutosh Sharma batting at the spot.

India A captain Jitesh, opened up on the rationale behind the decision. "They are masters of powerplay (Vaibhav and Priyansh), but in the death me, Ashu and Raman are who can hit at will. So it was a team decision and my decision (lineup for Super Over)," Jitesh said after India A's loss.

India had a golden chance of winning the semifinal after they took the clash into the Super Over when both teams got tied on 194 in the regular 40-over clash. However, India A failed to score a single run in the Super Over as Ripon Mondol dismissed Jitesh Sharma and Ashutosh Sharma on the first two balls of the one-over shoot-off.

Meanwhile, the drama wasn't over yet as Bangladesh A lost Yasir Ali on the first ball of their reply in the Super Over as Suyash Sharma dismissed the batter with Ramandeep Singh taking a brilliant catch at long-on. But it ended when Suyash bowled a wide down the leg side to Bangladesh A captain Akbar, which brought curtains to the drama.