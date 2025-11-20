IND A vs BAN A Asia Cup Rising Stars live: When and where to watch semifinal in India?

India A are set to lock horns against Bangladesh A in the first semifinal of the Asia Cup Rising Stars at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha on Friday, November 21.
The Jitesh Sharma-led Indian team finished second in Group B behind Pakistan A after their win over Oman in their last league stage game. The Indian team has won two of their three matches in the group stage.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh A topped their group after losing their last league stage match to Sri Lanka A by six runs. The Lankan side ended up second with the same wins.
Ahead of their clash, here are the live streaming details of the semifinal between India A and Bangladesh A.
When will the India A vs Bangladesh A Asia Cup Rising Stars semifinal take place?
The India A vs Bangladesh A Asia Cup Rising Stars semifinal will begin on Friday, November 21.
At what time does the India A vs Oman clash begin?
The India A vs Bangladesh A clash will begin at 3:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 2:30 PM IST.
Where is the India A vs Oman being played?
The first match of the India A vs Bangladesh A clash will be played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha.
Where can you watch the India A vs Oman on TV in India?
The live telecast for the India A vs Bangladesh A clash will be available on the Sony Sports Network.
Where can you watch the India A vs Oman online in India?
The live streaming for the India A vs Bangladesh A clash will be available on the Sony Liv app and website.
Squads:
India A Squad: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, Naman Dhir, Harsh Dubey, Nehal Wadhera, Jitesh Sharma(w/c), Ashutosh Sharma, Ramandeep Singh, Gurjapneet Singh, Suyash Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur, Suryansh Shedge, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Abishek Porel
Bangladesh A Squad: Habibur Rahman Sohan, Jishan Alam, Zawad Abrar, Akbar Ali(w/c), Mahidul Islam Ankon, Yasir Ali, SM Meherob, Abu Hider Rony, Rakibul Hasan, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain, Ripon Mondol, Ariful Islam, Tofael Ahmed, Shadhin Islam, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury