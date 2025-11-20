IND A vs BAN A Asia Cup Rising Stars live: When and where to watch semifinal in India? India A finished second in Group B in the Asia Cup Rising Stars, winning two of their three games in the league stage. Ahead of the clash, here are the live streaming details of the first semifinal between the two teams.

New Delhi:

India A are set to lock horns against Bangladesh A in the first semifinal of the Asia Cup Rising Stars at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha on Friday, November 21.

The Jitesh Sharma-led Indian team finished second in Group B behind Pakistan A after their win over Oman in their last league stage game. The Indian team has won two of their three matches in the group stage.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh A topped their group after losing their last league stage match to Sri Lanka A by six runs. The Lankan side ended up second with the same wins.

Ahead of their clash, here are the live streaming details of the semifinal between India A and Bangladesh A.

When will the India A vs Bangladesh A Asia Cup Rising Stars semifinal take place?

The India A vs Bangladesh A Asia Cup Rising Stars semifinal will begin on Friday, November 21.

At what time does the India A vs Oman clash begin?

The India A vs Bangladesh A clash will begin at 3:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 2:30 PM IST.

Where is the India A vs Oman being played?

The first match of the India A vs Bangladesh A clash will be played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha.

Where can you watch the India A vs Oman on TV in India?

The live telecast for the India A vs Bangladesh A clash will be available on the Sony Sports Network.

Where can you watch the India A vs Oman online in India?

The live streaming for the India A vs Bangladesh A clash will be available on the Sony Liv app and website.

Squads:

India A Squad: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, Naman Dhir, Harsh Dubey, Nehal Wadhera, Jitesh Sharma(w/c), Ashutosh Sharma, Ramandeep Singh, Gurjapneet Singh, Suyash Sharma, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Yash Thakur, Suryansh Shedge, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Abishek Porel

Bangladesh A Squad: Habibur Rahman Sohan, Jishan Alam, Zawad Abrar, Akbar Ali(w/c), Mahidul Islam Ankon, Yasir Ali, SM Meherob, Abu Hider Rony, Rakibul Hasan, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain, Ripon Mondol, Ariful Islam, Tofael Ahmed, Shadhin Islam, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury