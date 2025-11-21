India A lose to Bangladesh A in Super Over, miss out on reaching in Asia Cup Rising Stars final India A made a mess of a golden chance they had when they took the semifinal against Bangladesh A to the Super Over. India A got bowled out for a nought in the Super Over as Bangladesh clinched the thriller to make it to the final of the Asia Cup Rising Stars.

India A lost to Bangladesh A in the semifinal of the Asia Cup Rising Stars as the Jitesh Sharma-led team went down in the Super Over to miss out on making it to the final of the tournament. The Akbar Ali-led side registered a thrilling win at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha.

India had a golden chance of winning the semifinal after they took the clash into the Super Over when both teams got tied on 194 in the regular 40-over clash. However, India A failed to score a single run in the Super Over as Ripon Mondol dismissed Jitesh Sharma and Ashutosh Sharma on the first two balls of the one-over shoot-off.

Meanwhile, the drama wasn't over yet as Bangladesh A lost Yasir Ali on the first ball of their reply in the Super Over as Suyash Sharma dismissed the batter with Ramandeep Singh taking a brilliant catch at long-on. But it ended when Suyash bowled a wide down the leg side to Bangladesh A captain Akbar, which brought curtains to the drama.

The match went into the Super Over in a dramatic way. India A needed 16 runs in the final over with Ashutosh Sharma and Nehal Wadhera in the middle. Rakibul Hasan had the responsibility to defend 16 in the final over but failed to do so. Ashutosh slammed a six off the third ball before Jishan dropped a sitter at long-off, with the ball going to the fence for four.

Ashutosh was bowled out on the fifth ball with a brilliant yorker from Rakibul as India A needed four from the final ball. The clash somehow went to the Super Over after a brainfade moment from their wicketkeeper Akbar, who is also the captain. New batter Harsh Dubey mistimed one to long-on and gave up while taking a single. The batters went for the second as Akbar had the ball in his hand, but somehow missed the stumps on his attempt to break them. India A took the third run as the game went into the Super Over but the Men in Blue failed to make the most of the golden opportunity they had.