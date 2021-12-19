Ashes 2nd Test Day 4, Australia vs England live cricket score: AUS vs ENG latest updates from Adelaide

Follow us on Image Source : ICON SPORTSWIRE VIA GETTY IMAGES Marcus Harris of Australia plays a shot during the Second Ashes Test Match vs England at The Adelaide Oval.

Ashes 2nd Ashes Test day 4, Australia vs England live cricket score

Australia 45/1 in 17 Overs in 2nd Innings Harris and newly-in Michael Neser see out the rest of the day without any further trouble. However, a look at that strong 282-run lead suggests the hosts would be pretty pleased with how the day has panned out despite the horror of a run out of Warner.

Australia 41/1 in 14 Overs in 2nd Innings OUT! There was a mix-up between both the Aussie openers and Warner had to go back after a promising start. Warner called for a run and stopped after saw Harris hesitating during his run and in turn both ran for the same end but Harris beat his partner to the wicket first.

Australia 36/0 in 10 Overs in 2nd Innings Australian openers are playing risk-free cricket and are still scoring at 3.78 runs per over. Ollie Robinson and Chris Woakes have replaced Anderson and Broad. Joe Root has placed three slips and a short mid-off.

Australia 6/0 in 2 Overs in 2nd Innings Australia openers Marcus Harris and David Warner come out to bat in the 2nd innings of the 2nd Test. Hosts are leading by 243 runs and will aim to set a big total for England to chase in the fourth innings. The veteran duo of Stuart Broad and James Anderson opened the bowling for the visitors.

Australia will not enforce the follow-on

England 236 in 84.1 Overs in 1st Innings Starc removes Broad to pick his fourth wicket of the match. England all out for 236. This is Starc's 50th wicket with the pink ball. Australia are going to bat again, as captain Smith decides against enforcing the follow-on.

England 220/9 in 79.3 Overs in 1st Innings Out! Cameron Green strikes with the big wicket of Ben Stokes, who shifted to fifth gear in his last-ditched attempt to avoid the follow-on. It's all down to the no. 10 Stuart Broad and no. 11 James Anderson to score the remaining 53 runs if they don't want to avoid the situation of batting again altogether. Tougher task as the new ball is due in just three deliveries.

England 204/8 in 77 Overs in 1st Innings Double blow for England after Tea as Nathan Lyon seems to be in a hurry to pack the visitors' tailend. The spinner first had a set Chris Woakes (24 runs) bowled with a dipping delivery only to return in the next over with the scalp of freshly-in Ollie Robinson for a duck. The English tailender was trapped lbw with a huge turn as the ball pitched way outside the off-stump before turning sharp towards the middle stump. A DRS review couldn't save Robinson as well. England still need 69 runs to avoid follow-on.

Day 3

Tea Break

England lose two wickets after Tea Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes are building a partnership as England lose four quick wickets in the session. Nathan Lyon is bowling from one end while Jhye Richardson is on the other end.

England 169/6 in 61.5 Overs in 1st Innings Buttler departs on duck as Starc picks his third wicket of the match. Buttler goes for the drive and edges the ball in the first slip. Not a Test to remember for Buttler.

England 164/5 in 57 Overs in 1st Innings Nathan Lyon picks his first wicket of the match as he removes England's Ollie Pope for five. Inside-edge onto the pads and straight in the hand of Marnus Labuschagne at short-leg. England lose their 5th wicket, 3rd of this session. Jos Buttler has joined Ben Stokes in the middle.

England 157/4 in 51.4 Overs in 1st Innings Mitchell Starc removes Dawid Malan for 80 to give Australia their second wicket of the day, both coming in the second session. Delivery was outside of stump but there was no room for a cut shot, Malan could not resist playing the shot and ended up nicking it to the first slip where captain Steve Smith took a brilliant catch. England in deep trouble with both set batsmen back in the dugout.

England 150/3 in 45.4 Overs in 1st Innings Cameron Green finally provides the breakthrough for the host as he removes England captain Joe Root for 62. Back to back beautiful delivers and Root finally edges one to the first slip. Will this open the door for Australia?

Dinner Break

England 140/2 in 41 Overs in 1st Innings No wickets for Australia in the first session of Day 3 as Root and Malan stitch a match-saving partnership. Root is batting on 57 while Malan is on 68. Cameron Green was the last Australia pacer to try out his luck in the first session.

England 116/2 in 35 Overs in 1st Innings Hundred up for England as Dawid Mala continues to dominate Australian pacers. He reaches fifty in 86 balls. This is Malan's 9th Test fifty and one of the most important ones. Root is still in the 40s. Jhye Richardson is bowling along with Nathan Lyon.

Drinks Break

England 84/2 in 25 Overs in 1st Innings Neser is back into the attack along with Lyon. Malan and Root are going strong, 66 runs partnership between these two English batsmen. Root is inching towards match-defining fifty. Neser is bowling with two slips and a gully.

England 65/2 in 20 Overs in 1st Innings Steve Smith is going with Nathan Lyon in the first hour of the day's play. Root and Malan have completed fifty run partnership and will look to pull England out of trouble. Lyon is bowling with a silly point and a slip against Malan.

England 48/2 in 15 Overs in 1st Innings Malan and Root have built a strong base for a big partnership. Australia have used Michael Neser and Jhye Richardson with the new ball and Starc has replaced Neser after two overs. Malan is playing his shots against Starc. Two slip and a gully by Starc against Root.

Early start on Day three as 95 overs are slated to take place. It's bright and sunny again at the Adelaide Oval after a thunderstorm on Day 2 of the Test match. England still trailing by 456 runs. Malan and Root are at the crease for the visitors. Australia will be starting with Michael Neser and Jhye Richardson.

Day 2 Report: England limps to 17-2 after Australia declares at 473-9

Marnus Labuschagne became the first player to hit three centuries in day-night test matches while captain Steve Smith missed out on a ton as Australia strangled England with a powerful total of 473-9 declared in the second Ashes test on Friday. Labuschagne made 103 and Smith scored 93 before Australia's tailenders knocked off some quick runs against England's worn-out bowlers and Australia declared after tea. England limped to 17-2 in 8.4 overs -- still trailing by 456 runs -- before a massive flash of lightning took the players off the field and brought an early closure to the second day's play.

Teams

England (Playing XI): Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith(c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Michael Neser, Mitchell Starc, Jhye Richardson, Nathan Lyon