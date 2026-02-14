Abhishek Sharma will play vs Pakistan in T20 World Cup? Suryakumar Yadav answers

Colombo:

India captain Suryakumar Yadav has confirmed that Abhishek Sharma has recovered well and is ready to feature in the blockbuster clash against Pakistan on February 15 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The southpaw missed the last game against Namibia, owing to a stomach infection, while he was under the weather during India’s opening game of the T20 World Cup against USA. After a week-long battle with health concerns, Abhishek is fit and has also engaged in training sessions to prepare for the Pakistan match.

"If Pak wants us to play Abhishek, then done. He will play tomorrow,” Suryakumar said in the pre-match press conference.

Notably, his comments came after Pakistan captain Salman Agha noted that he ‘hopes Abhishek is recovering well as the team wants to play against the best possible Indian team. "I really hope - we all know he is a good player, and I really hope he plays tomorrow because we want to play against the best team they have, and I really hope he is recovering well and can play tomorrow," said Agha.

Will Indian team shake hands with Pakistan players?

A massive controversy broke out during the Asia Cup 2025, when the Indian players refused to shake hands with the Pakistan players following the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack in Kashmir. Keeping that in mind, Suryakumar was asked if the Indian team would carry on with the same tradition. However, the captain didn’t offer any clear answer as he asked to wait for 24 hours before finding it out.

“Wait 24 hours. We'll play good cricket then decide on it. Sleep well and eat good. Wait for 24 hours,” Suryakumar said.

