Abhishek Sharma to enter T20 World Cup 2026 as top-ranked batter in ICC T20I rankings Abhishek Sharma lost a few rating points at the end of the T20I series against New Zealand but he remains on top of the rankings in the latest update. Among other Indian players, Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav are also among top 10 batters in T20I rankings.

New Delhi:

Abhishek Sharma will start the T20 World Cup 2026 as the No.1 batter in the ICC T20I rankings. He lost a few rating points after bagging a duck in the fourth T20I but is comfortably placed at the top of the rankings among batters in the shortest format of the game. Abhishek has 917 rating points to his name at the moment, 83 points ahead of the second-placed Phil Salt of England.

Tilak Varma slipped to fourth position in the latest T20I rankings after missing the five-match T20I series against New Zealand due to testicular torsion that he underwent last month. However, the left-hander is fit for the T20 World Cup and is expected to join the squad soon after proving his fitness in the warm-up match against the USA for India A.

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav found his form at the right time just before the World Cup and that has helped him in the rankings as well. He has jumped to sixth position in the latest update with 728 rating points, even as Sahibzada Farhan of Pakistan has slipped two places to seventh in the rankings.

Ishan Kishan jumps 32 places

Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan has gained a massive 32 places in the ICC T20I rankings for batters. He is now in the 32nd place after smashing a stunning century off 40-odd deliveries in the fifth and final T20I against New Zealand that helped India post a mammoth total of 271 runs in their 20 overs. On current form, the southpaw seems certain to jump into top 10 in the next couple of weeks if he makes it to India's playing XI during the group stages in the World Cup.

ICC T20I rankings of top 10 batters

Rank Player Rating Points 1 Abhishek Sharma 917 2 Phil Salt 834 3 Jos Buttler 769 4 Tilak Varma 766 5 Pathum Nissanka 759 6 Suryakumar Yadav 728 7 Sahibzada Farhan 715 8 Travis Head 692 9 Tim Seifert 683 10 Mitchell Marsh 663

