MS Dhoni opines on whether Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli should play ODI World Cup 2027, 'You can't get...' A lot has been said about whether Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli should play the next ODI World Cup in 2027. Meanwhile, MS Dhoni has finally given his opinion on the same and made things clear from his perspective on the matter.

New Delhi:

Apart from two months of the Indian Premier League (IPL), MS Dhoni's public appearances are very far and few. So, whenever he attends any promotional or public event, fans are always keen and eager to listen to him and yet again, India's most successful captain came up with an apt response to the question regarding Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli playing in the ODI World Cup 2027.

Dhoni made it clear that fitness and performance must be the criteria for players and not age. He felt that no one should tell Rohit or Kohli if they should or should not play the World Cup next year. According to him, if they are fit and hungry to perform for the country, then the superstar duo must play the mega event as their experience will help the team a lot.

"Why not? Why should somebody not play the next World Cup? For me, age is not a criteria. Performance, fitness, these are the criteria. So, I feel nobody should be told anything. But one thing should be clear: everyone will be treated the same way. When I made my debut, I was 24. Nobody came and told me anything. So now, if I am playing for India for 1 year, 2 years, 10 years, 20 years, whatever, nobody needs to come and tell me about my age.

"Is age a factor? No. Fitness factor? Yes. Now, when it comes to whether it's Rohit, whether it's Virat or anybody, just because they are in their 30s, whether they can play the next World Cup, it's not for us to decide. It's for them to decide. If they keep performing, if they have the urge to do well for the country, then why not? You can't get a 20-year-old who's experienced unless it's Sachin Tendulkar," Dhoni said at a promotional event hosted by Jatin Sapru.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's recent form

Notably, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli both were in excellent form in the three ODI series India played in the last few months. Rohit won the player of the series award against Australia away from home, scoring 202 runs at an average of 101 with a century and a fifty to his name. Virat Kohli bagged consecutive ducks in Australia but finished the tour with a brilliant half-century in Sydney. He continued his good form in the South Africa series at home, smashing 302 runs in three matches with two centuries.

In the following series against New Zealand, Kohli finished with 240 runs at an average of 80 with a century and a fifty to his credit. Against South Africa, Rohit scored 146 runs in three outings but endured a tough series against the Kiwis. The superstar duo are enjoying a break now from the game now and will next be in action during the Indian Premier League (IPL). They will next play for India in July on the England tour where the men in blue are scheduled to play three ODIs.

