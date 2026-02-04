IND vs AFG, U19 World Cup semifinal: Head to Head record in Youth ODIs ahead of knockout clash India and Afghanistan are set to lock horns today in the second semifinal of the U19 World Cup. India are unbeaten in the tournament so far while Afghanistan's only loss came against Sri Lanka. Here's the head-to-head record between two teams in Youth ODIs.

Harare:

India and Afghanistan are set to lock horns today in the second semifinal at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. The match is set to get underway at 1 PM IST, and the winner of the clash will face England in the final on February 6 (Friday). For the unversed, England defeated Australia by 27 runs in the first semifinal, played on Tuesday (February 3). Meanwhile, let us have a look at the head-to-head record between India and Afghanistan in Youth ODIs:

India and Afghanistan have faced each other in Youth ODIs in 12 matches so far and they are facing for the first time since 2024. India have dominated the proceedings since facing Afghanistan for the first time in 2010, winning 10 matches while Afghanistan have emerged victorious on two occasions only.

However, Afghanistan last defeated India at the U19 level (Youth ODIs) back in 2019 and will be keen on ending the seven-year winless streak. India's two losses at the hands of Afghanistan came during the bilateral series in 2019 when they won the five-match rubber 3-2.

India vs Afghanistan - Head to Head record in Youth ODIs

Matches Played - 12

India won - 10

Afghanistan won - 2

Road to the semifinal

India, led by Ayush Mhatre, are unbeaten in the ongoing U19 World Cup. They have been challenged multiple times, with their batting struggling more often but have managed to emerge victorious on every occasion from tricky positions. The focus will yet again be on captain Mhatre and Vaibhav Suryavanshi who haven't performed to expectations so far in the competition.

For Afghanistan, they are enjoying the most dominant run in their World Cup history, having lost only one match so far, against Sri Lanka. They played the semifinal of U19 World Cup in 2018 and 2022 but failed to make it to the final. However, they will be hoping to make their first final of the tournament.

Squads

India U19 Squad: Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre(c), Vedant Trivedi, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhigyan Kundu(w), RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Henil Patel, Harvansh Pangalia, Mohamed Enaan, Udhav Mohan, Kishan Kumar Singh

Afghanistan U19 Squad: Osman Sadat, Khalid Ahmadzai, Faisal Shinozada, Uzairullah Niazai, Mahboob Khan(w/c), Azizullah Miakhil, Abdul Aziz, Roohullah Arab, Nooristani Omarzai, Wahidullah Zadran, Aqil Khan, Nazifullah Amiri, Khatir Stanikzai, Salam Khan, Zaitullah Shaheen