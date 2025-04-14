Aakash Chopra reflects on Rishabh Pant's performances ahead of LSG's clash against CSK Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra recently came forward and talked about how Lucknow Super Giants skipper Rishabh Pant is trying to replicate MS Dhoni's leadership style ahead of clash against Chennai Super Kings.

The stage is set for game 30 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. Lucknow Super Giants will be hosting five-time champions Chennai Super Kings at the Ekana Stadium on April 14. It is worth noting that Chennai Super Kings have been in horrid form in the tournament so far, losing five out of the six matches that they have played.

The team occupies last place in the standings and will hope to improve in their clash against Lucknow. On the other hand, LSG have been flying high in the IPL, with four wins and two losses in six games; the side sits in fourth in the standings, and they will aim to register another win.

With many things going right for Lucknow, one of the major talking points for Lucknow has been the form of skipper Rishabh Pant. The star batter has been unable to go big so far, and former India cricketer Aakash Chopra recently came forward to talk about Pant’s form. Where he pointed out that Pant has been unable to come into his own, he has tried to replicate the leadership style of MS Dhoni.

"Are there any things for them (LSG) that would be in focus? It is a fight between the guru and his student. There is Dhoni on one side and Pant on the other. Pant wants to think like Dhoni and is also captaining like that. Somebody was telling me that, just like Dhoni, he leaves his room open for anyone to come and have discussions," Chopra said in a video on his YouTube channel.

"That's the kind of atmosphere he is trying to create. However, runs haven't been scored. The truth is that neither Rishabh Pant nor Rohit Sharma has scored runs. So the first thing in focus will be whether Rishabh Pant will score runs," he added.

It is interesting to note that in the six matches that LSG have been in the IPL 2025, Pant has scored just 40 runs, and he will hope that the upcoming clash against Chennai Super Kings could turn his fortune around.