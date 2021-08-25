3rd Test | Horror in Headingley! India record their lowest score in England since 1952

India was bowled out for 78 by England midway through the second session on Day 1 of the third Test at Headingley on Wednesday.
It was India’s ninth-lowest total in Test cricket and lowest in England since July 1952.
England took four wickets without conceding a run as India slumped from 67-5 to 67-9, having reached lunch at 56-4.
The innings lasted just 40.4 overs and only two batsmen got into double figures.
India leads the five-match series 1-0 after its 151-run victory in the second Test at Lord's.