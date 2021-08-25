3rd Test | Horror in Headingley! India record their lowest score in England since 1952

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY The scoreboard following India's first innings during day one of the Third Test Match between England and India at Emerald Headingley Stadium on August 25, 2021 in Leeds

India was bowled out for 78 by England midway through the second session on Day 1 of the third Test at Headingley on Wednesday.

It was India’s ninth-lowest total in Test cricket and lowest in England since July 1952.

England took four wickets without conceding a run as India slumped from 67-5 to 67-9, having reached lunch at 56-4.

The innings lasted just 40.4 overs and only two batsmen got into double figures.

India leads the five-match series 1-0 after its 151-run victory in the second Test at Lord's.