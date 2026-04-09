3 changes KKR should make against LSG to register first win in IPL 2026

Kolkata:

Kolkata Knight Riders suffered back-to-back defeats to Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad to kick off the IPL 2026 season. The third game against Punjab Kings was called off due to rain, which allowed the Ajinkya Rahane-led side to win a point. However, their tactics were heavily criticised, especially after captain Rahane decided to bat first in overcast conditions and it resulted in them losing two wickets in 3.4 overs, before rain played spoilsport.

KKR desperately need changes to their XI to get back into winning ways. They lack the right intent and most importantly, the middle order needs to produce better performances. Here are three changes Kolkata should consider to beat Lucknow Super Giants on April 9 at the iconic Eden Gardens.

1. Drop Ramandeep Singh

Ramandeep Singh had an incredible season in 2024, resulting in KKR retaining him for INR 4 crore. However, the Punjab all-rounder has failed to live up to the expectations since then. He hasn’t made a significant contribution with the bat and hasn’t bowled at all. Hence, KKR won’t be hurt in Ramandeep’s absence. They can try Tejasvi Dahiya in his place. Sarthak Ranjan would have been ideal, but he’s a top order batter and there’s no point in altering personnel there.

2. Play Tim Seifert

If Cameron Green isn’t bowling, there shouldn’t be any room for the Australia international in the KKR squad. He hasn’t produced a decent enough knock with the bat to cement his spot in the playing XI and for the same reason, KKR need to take a bold call. That is to play Tim Seifert at the top of the order. He needs to pair with Finn Allen and that will help KKR sort their opening combination. It’s not that Ajinkya Rahane hasn’t done well, but Seifert can do it better. Rahane, for the sake of the team and the right combination, should move to number three in that case.

3. Prashant Solanki

If Varun Chakaravarthy isn’t fit against LSG, KKR should definitely consider playing Prashant Solanki. Playing Anukul Roy as the sole spinner may not be ideal against LSG. Solanki can prove to be a differential in the match and have a similar effect as Digvesh Yadav had last year.

Also Read: