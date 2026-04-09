KKR vs LSG weather report: How will weather in Kolkata fare for IPL 2026 game 15?

New Delhi:

The stage is set for game 15 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. Kolkata Knight Riders will host Lucknow Super Giants at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on April 9. It is worth noting that Kolkata Knight Riders have been in horrid form in the ongoing tournament so far.

The three-time champions currently sit in ninth place in the standings. The side led by Ajinkya Rahane has lost two games, and one game has produced no result due to rain playing spoilsport. With no victories so far, Kolkata Knight Riders will aim to register their first win.

On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants sit in 7th place with one win and one loss in two matches, and the side will hope for another good showing as they take on the out-of-form Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens.

Kolkata weather report:

According to Accuweather, the weather is expected to clear up by the time of the game in Kolkata. There is no chance of rain after 7 PM. However, the India Meteorological Department has issued a storm warning for April 9, and a yellow alert has been issued as well.

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Manish Pandey, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Sunil Narine, Umran Malik, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Cameron Green, Finn Allen, Matheesha Pathirana, Tejasvi Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Prashant Solanki, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, Sarthak Ranjan, Daksh Kamra, Rachin Ravindra, Akash Deep, Blessing Muzarabani

Lucknow Super Giants: Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Aiden Markram, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh, Rishabh Pant (c), Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Arshin Kulkarni, Mayank Yadav, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Akash Singh, Mohammed Shami, Arjun Tendulkar, Wanindu Hasaranga, Anrich Nortje, Mukul Choudhary, Naman Tiwari, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Josh Inglis

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