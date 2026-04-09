KKR vs LSG Pitch Report: How will surface in Kolkata play for IPL 2026 play?

Kolkata:

Kolkata Knight Riders will be hosting Lucknow Super Giants in game 15 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. The two sides will take on each other at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on April 9. The clash could prove to be a must-win for Kolkata Knight Riders, as the three-time champions are yet to win a game in the ongoing season.

Kolkata Knight Riders sit in ninth place in the standings with just one point to their name. They got the one point against Punjab Kings when rain played spoilsport, and the game was abandoned.

On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants sit in 7th place in the standings. With one win and one loss in two games, the side has two points to their name, and they will hope to register their second win as they take on KKR.

Eden Gardens, Kolkata pitch report

The surface at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata has traditionally been one that is preferred by the batters. A high-scoring encounter could be possible on such a pitch, and opting to bat first and posting a big total on the board could prove to be a wise decision.

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Manish Pandey, Ramandeep Singh, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Sunil Narine, Umran Malik, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Cameron Green, Finn Allen, Matheesha Pathirana, Tejasvi Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Prashant Solanki, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, Sarthak Ranjan, Daksh Kamra, Rachin Ravindra, Akash Deep, Blessing Muzarabani

Lucknow Super Giants: Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Aiden Markram, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh, Rishabh Pant (c), Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Arshin Kulkarni, Mayank Yadav, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Akash Singh, Mohammed Shami, Arjun Tendulkar, Wanindu Hasaranga, Anrich Nortje, Mukul Choudhary, Naman Tiwari, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Josh Inglis

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