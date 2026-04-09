Washington Sundar ends drought after 3273 days with 55-run knock vs Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026

New Delhi:

Washington Sundar was one of the three half-centurions for the Gujarat Titans in their one-run win over the Delhi Capitals in the 14th match of IPL 2026. Sundar batted at four and did well to help the team post 210 runs for the loss of four wickets in their 20 overs. Notably, this was Sundar's first half-century in his IPL career, as he ended the drought of 3273 days finally to notch up his maiden fifty-plus score in the cash-rich league.

Interestingly, Sundar was dismissed for 48 and 49 for the Titans last season before finally being able to breach the 50-run mark on Wednesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. It was the 69th IPL match of his career after making his debut in the league for Rising Pune Supergiant back in 2017 against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Sundar has played for four teams in his IPL career so far. After playing for RPS in 2017, he was with Royal Challengers Bengaluru for four seasons before Sunrisers Hyderabad secured his services for next three season from 2022 to 2024. He has been playing for Gujarat Titans since IPL 2025 and has batted superbly so far for them, scoring 200 runs in eight innings so far off just 130 deliveries at a strike rate of 153.84 with 19 fours and nine sixes to his credit.

Sundar would be keen on continuing his progress with the bat, even a Titans continue to back him at number four.

What happened in the match?

Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans were involved in a thriller on Wednesday as the game went down to the last ball. Batting first, Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler and Sundar slammed fifties to take the team to 210 runs in their 20 overs. In the run-chase, KL Rahul carried the Capitals for the majority of the innings, slamming 92 runs off 52 balls. David Miller batted superbly to notch up 41 runs in the death overs but he couldn't finish the match as the Delhi Capitals lost by just one run.

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