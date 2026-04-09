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Injured or dropped? Varun Chakaravarthy's struggles tell different story as KKR gear up to face LSG

Written By: India TV Sports Desk
Published: ,Updated:

KKR left Varun Chakaravarthy from the playing XI in the previous game citing an injury issue for him. However, it is being debated if the spin bowler really had an injury or was dropped from the team. Even his numbers from last few T20 matches are telling a different story.

Varun Chakaravarthy
Varun Chakaravarthy Image Source : PTI
Kolkata:

Kolkata Knight Riders have struggled so far in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). They have lost two out of three matches while the other was washed out due to rain when they were struggling at 25/2 in fourth over. One of the major reasons for their struggle is their premier spinner, Varun Chakaravarthy, not performing well. The team even ended up leaving him out in the previous game but captain Ajinkya Rahane confirmed that he was injured while taking a catch.

The reason seemed weird at the time, as in Indian cricket, more often than not, a player is not dropped but is left out due to a 'niggle'. Also, there is every reason for Varun to have that kind of a 'niggle' thanks to his recent form in the shortest form of the game. He is struggling not only in IPL 2026 but also did in the T20 World Cup Super 8 stage.

In the last seven matches, five of which came in the World Cup, Varun has picked up only five wickets while conceding 301 runs in 25 overs at an economy of more than 12. His impact on flat pitches is almost nothing, and he went for 40 or more runs in four matches. This begs the question if Varun Chakaravarthy is injured or dropped. 

Will this break work for Varun Chakaravarthy?

Having said that, these poor outings don't make him a bad bowler at all. Ever since he returned to the Indian team, the mystery spinner has performed superbly in the shortest format of the game. He also played a crucial role in India winning the Champions Trophy last year. His ongoing struggle is just a blip in his superb career and this break from the game will do a world of good for his confidence.

It will give him time to reflect on his performances and the way he must adapt to the conditions, which are heavily in favour of batting. Going by ther current 'injury' status, Varun is unlikely to play against Lucknow Super Giants today, which will increase his break to more than 10 days until their next game against Chennai Super Kings at the Chepauk on April 14.

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