Exclusive | Important to keep patience after injury: Zaheer Khan to Jasprit Bumrah

Image Source : MUMBAI INDIANS Zaheer Khan has advised India's premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah to not hurry his comeback after the 25-year-old was sidelined in October with a stress fracture.

Jasprit Bumrah is currently on the sidelines after he was ruled out with stress fracture on his lower back ahead of the limited-overs series against South Africa in October. He returned to training earlier this month with Gujarat teammates as he prepares for a comeback to the international setup. While it is unlikely that Bumrah will be available for the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka and Australia in January 2020, he is expected to regain full fitness ahead of the tour to New Zealand.

Zaheer Khan, who has worked closely with Bumrah during his stint with Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians, talked about his injury in an exclusive interview with India TV. Speaking on the sidelines of Abu Dhabi T10 League, Zaheer stressed on the need of Bumrah in the Indian team.

"He's a match-winner. His absence is not good for a team. I hope for his quick comeback," said Zaheer. "The support-system for every player is very important nowadays. Every injury is dealt with in a highly professional way."

Being one of the premier fast bowlers for India during his playing days in international colours, Zaheer said that frustration often creeps in when a player is forced out due to injuries, but patience at such moments is key.

"From personal experience, whenever a bowler goes through an injury, it's important for him to only focus on things he can control.

"It is frustrating to sit out due to injuries. You always want to play for the country, and (in case of Bumrah) you were in good form as well. And so, it is natural that you would want to make a comeback as soon as possible. But it is important to be patient or else you can do more damage to yourself," said Zaheer.

Bumrah has been a standout performer for the Indian team for the last two years. Even as he shares the pace attack with the likes of Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav, the 25-year-old bowler is considered as one of the most lethal bowlers in the world. When asked about the reason behind his success, Zaheer insisted that his action gives him an edge.

"He is a hard-working lad. He has evolved himself brilliantly. His action is his asset, it gives him an edge. It is unorthodox and helps him a lot.

"He has worked a lot on his bowling. He's brutal, especially when he swings the ball away from a right-handed batsman," Zaheer signed off.

(As told to India TV correspondent Vaibhav Bhola)