Image Source : SCREENGRAB Yuvraj Singh, Sachin Tendulkar get nostalgic at SCG during visit for Bushfire Cricket Bash. Watch

Yuvraj Singh and Sachin Tendulkar arrived in Australia for the Bushfire Cricket Bash game and shared a video and some snaps ahead of the charity game, which is set to be played at the Junction Oval in Melbourne on Sunday. The game, which was initially supposed to be played in Sydney, was moved to Melbourne because of weather.

Yuvraj took to Instagram to share a video of himself, where he can be seen pointing out his century knock against the Aussies, where he scored 139 off 122 balls, hitting 16 fours and two sixes.

Yuvi shared the post with the caption: "Got to Sydney cricket ground with a jet lag and the great man ! Easy to find him hard to find my name on the scg board."

However, it was not just Yuvraj, who shared his memories. Tendulkar also pointed at his records at the board and spoke about his hundreds.

The pair however, will be on opposite sides during the charity game which is being played to raise funds for people and animals who have suffered during the bushfires which has claimed at least 33 human lives and that of millions of animals.

Tendulkar will not be playing but will coach the Ricky Ponting-led XI which also consists of Matthew Hayden, Wasim Akram and Brett Lee among others while Yuvraj will represent Adam Gilchrist's XI which has Shane Watson and Andrew Symonds among its ranks.

Speaking ahead of the game, Tendulkar said it was a no brainer for him to help out the cause.

"I received a message from Brett Lee," Tendulkar was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au. "Brett said that Kevin (Roberts, Cricket Australia's chief executive) would like to be in touch with you.

"It was a no-brainer. From the moment I was asked, I said, 'yes I'm more than happy to come here'", he added.

While Yuvraj was a tad worried about facing Brett Lee.

"I don't know if I'll be able to hit one at the moment," Singh laughed.

"I don't know how I'm going to play the fast bowlers...I hope (Lee) is not bowling 150kph at this moment... If he's bowling 150kph, I think I'll be at the non-striker's end," he added.

Teams:

Ponting XI: Matthew Hayden, Justin Langer, Ricky Ponting (C), Elyse Villani, Brian Lara, Phoebe Litchfield, Brad Haddin (WK), Brett Lee, Wasim Akram, Dan Christian, Luke Hodge. Coach: Sachin Tendulkar

Gilchrist XI: Adam Gilchrist (C & WK), Shane Watson, Brad Hodge, Yuvraj Singh, Alex Blackwell, Andrew Symonds, Courtney Walsh, Nick Riewoldt, Peter Siddle, Fawad Ahmed (one more to be announced). Coach: Tim Paine