Watch: Shikhar Dhawan channels his inner Jitendra, dances to Bollywood song

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHIKHAR DHAWAN Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan posted a video of him dancing to a Bollywood song with wife Ayesha.

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan is making good of the lockdown time that he got to spend with his family amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Dhawan, who is also in isolation with his wife Ayesha and son Zoravar, recently posted a video in which the Indian opener, who is fondly known as 'Gabbar', turned into Jitendra. He is seen dancing with Ayesha on a popular Bollywood number 'Dhal gaya din, ho gayi sham' from the movie 'Hamjoli'.

Dhawan's clothing style is also a classic white like that of Jitendra's. At the same time, Ayesha who is acting Lina Chandravarkar, is wearing a black suit. He captioned the video: "Ho gayi shaam jaane do jaana hai."

Dhawan had earlier posted a hilarious video in which he was seen washing the clothes of the house and in the background the film song- 'Jab se hui hai shaadi, aansu baha hoon ...' was playing.

In the funny clip, the 34-year-old was first seen washing clothes while sitting in a bath-tub. Ayesha was spotted doing her make-up, standing in front of a mirror. Dhawan continuously asked for respite, folding his hands, but Ayesha didn't budge.

Thereafter, Ayesha can be seen talking on the phone even as Dhawan cleans the toilet. Ayesha also has a stick in her to make sure that Dhawan doesn't back away from performing his duties.

Dhawan had uploaded the video with a caption: "Life after one week at home. Reality hits hard #AeshaDhawan @BoatNirvana #boAtheadStayINsane."