Watch | How David Warner's runs help save Josh Hazlewood's legs to bowl longer spells

During the third day of the Ashes Test, David Warner was seen running towards Josh Hazlewood ahead of his overs on multiple occasions.

August 25, 2019
During the third day of the Ashes Test, David Warner was seen running towards Josh Hazlewood ahead of his overs on multiple occasions.

The third Test between Australia and England is poised for an exciting finish. England are eyeing a record-breaking run-chase, while Australia will retain the Ashes if they secure a win. 

The stakes are high, and David Warner's act during the third day of the Test proves just that.

The Australian opener was seen doing a favour to Josh Hazlewood - running to him, fetching his cap and giving it to the umpire, as Hazlewood proceeded to his bowling mark. In this way, Warner helped save Hazlewood's legs so he could bowl for longer durations.

Watch the video here:

England received a couple of early blows before Joe Root and Joe Denly stabilized the host side's innings. Root remained unbeaten at stumps as England now have a realistic chance to snatch a win at Headingley. Ben Stokes remains the other unbeaten batsman, as England need 203 runs to win with seven wickets remaining.

