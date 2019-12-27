WATCH: Hardik Pandya celebrates festive season training in the nets, looks sharp

Image Source : GETTY File image of Hardik Pandya

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Friday posted a video of himself celebrating his festive season with a return to the training nets as he looks for his first international game for India since September 2019 when he was sidelined owing to a back injury.

Hardik shared the video on his Twitter handle with the caption, "Best place to celebrate the festive season? In the nets" despite his teammates taking a break from the sports following their win against West Indies in the ODI and T20I series at home.

In the video, Hardik is seen hitting shots all round the park, while even successfully attempting the MS Dhoni's beloved helicopter shot, and a few cover drives as well.

Pandya has long been troubled by back issues. He was sidelined with a similar during the Pakistan tie in the group stage of Asia Cup 2018. He did play the World Cup 2019 tournament for India, but missed both the home series - against South Africa, Bangladesh and West Indies. With Pandya recovering already, the team management might expect him fully fit for the New Zealand series which will be played in January-February 2020.

He has of late been named in the India A squad for the tour of New Zealand, starting next month. He was however not named for the T20I series against Sri Lanka and the ODI series against Australia.