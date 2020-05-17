'We move only one way - Ahead': Virat Kohli posts motivational message amid COVID-19 crisis

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIRAT.KOHLI Indian captain Virat Kohli took to Instagram to post a motivational message amid the coronavirus crisis.

The coronavirus outbreak has forced cricket action to come to a halt for over two months. The players are thus taking it to social media to talk about their careers, lives beyond the sport and engage with fans. Indian captain Virat Kohli is also significantly active on his social media profiles.

On Sunday, he took to his Instagram handle to post a motivational message amid the coronavirus pandemic. Posting a picture from the home T20I series against West Indies last year, Kohli wrote, "No need to look back. As we move only one way - AHEAD."

The Indian captain has been raising awareness on COVID-19 ever since the outbreak forced the sport to come to a halt in March. Last month, he also took part in BCCI's campaign, 'Mask Force', where he, alongside many current and former Indian cricketers, urged the fans to use masks while stepping out.

Under normal circumstances, Virat Kohli would currently be leading the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. However, the IPL remains postponed indefinitely due to the pandemic.

Earlier, it was also reported that relaxations are expected in the fourth lockdown, which can prompt BCCI to allow certain outdoors skills-training for players. However, Virat Kohli, as well as India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma may have to wait longer.

Both are based in Mumbai at present, which is the worst-hit city in India due to coronavirus at the moment. And so, the restrictions are unlikely to be eased in the state of Maharashtra.

