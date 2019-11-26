Tuesday, November 26, 2019
     
Virat Kohli pays tribute to martyrs and victims of 26/11 Mumbai attacks

New Delhi Published on: November 26, 2019 13:28 IST
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Indian captain Virat Kohli paid his tribute to martyrs and civilians who lost their lives in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Team India captain Virat Kohli took to Twitter to pay his tributes to the 'Bravehearts' and civilians who lost their lives in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks in 2008. On 26 November 2008, 10 terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba carried out a series of attacks in the city, targeting major points of the city like the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, The Taj Palace and Tower, Oberoi Trident, Mumbai Chabad House, Leopold Cafe, Cama Hospital, The Nariman House, the Metro Cinema, and St. Xavier's College. 174 people were killed in the attacks, and more than 300 suffered from injuries.

The Indian captain wrote, "Remembering the Bravehearts and the innocent civilians who lost their lives during the 26/11 attacks. Gone but never forgotten."

Ajmal Kasab, the sole terrorist captured alive during the attacks, was found guilty of 80 offences and was eventually handed a death sentence. He was hanged in November 2012.

On the day of the attack, Team India was taking on England in the fifth ODI of the seven-match series in Cuttack. While the match was completed and India cruised to a six-wicket win, the other two matches were cancelled due to security issues.

England, however, returned to India in the next month to play two Test matches at Chennai and Mohali respectively. Sachin Tendulkar scored a century in the Chennai Test and dedicated the ton to those who had lost their lives in the Mumbai attacks. India won the match by 6 wickets and secured a 1-0 series victory.

