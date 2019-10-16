Wednesday, October 16, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Cricket News
  5. Vijay Shankar trolled for posting shirtless photo on Instagram

Vijay Shankar trolled for posting shirtless photo on Instagram

Vijay Shankar left India's World Cup squad midway due to a toe injury and since then, he hasn't been able to break into the side.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 16, 2019 12:47 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Vijay Shankar trolled for posting shirtless photo on Instagram

India all-roundr Vijay Shankar was trolled for posting a shirtless picture on his Instagram along with a throwback photo, which showed his body transformation.

Shankar posted the photo on Instagram with the caption - "The sweat, the time, the devotion. It pays off! #TransformationTuesday" and it was also liked by Hardik Pandya, who commented -- "Class Maccha".

But, others were not too impressed and slated the Tamil Nadu cricketer on Instagram.

Shankar has gone through some times as he had to withdraw from India's World Cup squad midway because of an injury.

After he was selected for the No.4 slot in the World Cup ahead of Ambati Rayudu, a lot was said about it but a toe injury didn't help and post the World Cup, he hasn't been able to make a comeback into the Indian set up.

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryWould like Virat Kohli to focus on winning big tournaments: Ganguly Next Story  