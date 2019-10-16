Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Vijay Shankar trolled for posting shirtless photo on Instagram

India all-roundr Vijay Shankar was trolled for posting a shirtless picture on his Instagram along with a throwback photo, which showed his body transformation.

Shankar posted the photo on Instagram with the caption - "The sweat, the time, the devotion. It pays off! #TransformationTuesday" and it was also liked by Hardik Pandya, who commented -- "Class Maccha".

But, others were not too impressed and slated the Tamil Nadu cricketer on Instagram.

So much efforts for removing the zipper? 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Pranav. (@pranavkudav) October 16, 2019

Facial hair and clothing off are the only two differences one can make. You may have had a 6pack under that sweatshirt who knows ? — Dr. Mohammad Fahad (@_IAmDrFahad) October 15, 2019

Good tranfromation ji... But u lost u r place in Indian team.... Work hard and come back — seethu (@seethu11) October 15, 2019

Bhai cricketing stats badhe ki nahi wo important hai — Hritik Pawar (@hritikpawar123) October 16, 2019

Now you have a second profession opened to start gym class for young generation. #keepitup #yourock #Health #stayfit — Prabhat Nigam #CTO #MSGoldPartner #CEO (@PrabhatNigamXHG) October 15, 2019

World cup mein mushkil se 30 run banaye honge aur Chala body dikhane. — unknown (@unknownentity73) October 15, 2019

Shankar has gone through some times as he had to withdraw from India's World Cup squad midway because of an injury.

After he was selected for the No.4 slot in the World Cup ahead of Ambati Rayudu, a lot was said about it but a toe injury didn't help and post the World Cup, he hasn't been able to make a comeback into the Indian set up.