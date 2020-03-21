Need to be more careful, do our part responsibly: Usman Khawaja urges people on COVID-19 outbreak

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja has urged the people to exercise caution amid the deadly outbreak of coronavirus.

Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja took to social media to urge people to exercise caution amid the deadly outbreak of coronavirus. He insisted that people need to be more careful during such time and need to do their part.

The virus has led to over 9,800 deaths around the world, with more than 234,000 people being infected with the disease so far.

Earlier, many athletes as well as celebrities have been posting messages of concern to aware the people about the outbreak.

"Just because the mortality rates for Covid-19 for many isn't high, doesn't mean you should have a blasé attitude," wrote Khawaja.

"It's our responsibility as a society to think about the elderly and the social and economical cost this will have on so many lives. We all need to do our part."

On Friday, Indian captain Virat Kohli also posted a video message with wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, where they urged the people to stay inside their homes and maintain social distancing.

The outbreak of virus has had a major impact on sporting events around the world. While no international cricketing action is currently taking place, the IPL has also been suspended till April 15. The Association Football across Europe, the NBA, the Formula One and various other sporting events have also been suspended.