U-19 World Cup, Final: Comedy of errors as Indian batsmen involved in embarrassing run-out

Image Source : TWITTER Dhruv Jorel and Atharva Ankolekar were involved in an embarrassing run-out dismissal during the final of the U-19 World Cup.

The Indian U19 team is currently taking part in the final of the World Cup against neighbours Bangladesh in Potchefstroom. Bangladesh made a bright start to the game and dominated the Indian team throughout the first innings.

Barring Yashasvi Jaiswal who scored a gritty 88, no other batsman could find stability during the Indian innings. In the 43rd over of the innings, The Indian team were involved in a rather embarrassing run-out involving Dhruv Jorel and Atharva Ankolekar.

Jurel tapped the ball towards the point and started for a run. However, Ankolekar was late to respond to the call and Jurel had already run through the halfway line. In a glaring comedy of errors, both the batsmen reached the non-striker's end, forcing a run-out at the striker's end.

India were all-out on 177 in final.

India's batting wilted under pressure as a superb Bangladesh bowling attack shot the defending champions out for a paltry 177 in 47.2 overs in the final of the ICC U-19 World Cup here on Sunday.

Yasashvi Jaiswal (88 off 121 balls) was once again a standout performer but not for once did he look like dominating the Bangladesh bowling unit whose new ball bowlers Shoriful Islam (2/31 in 10 overs) and Tanzim Hasan Shakib (2/28 in 8.2 overs) literally stifled the Indians for runs.

