Discarded Pakistan player refuses to meet King Charles in protest of being dropped from squad

Birmingham:

After an embarrassing 194-run defeat to England in the second Test at Lord’s, the Pakistan Cricket Board made wholesale changes. They dropped seven players, sacked head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul and replaced them with Mike Hesson and Ashley Noffke. The decision wasn’t well handled by one of the seven dropped players, as he later refused to attend a meeting with King Charles at Clarence House.

It only proves that there’s a lack of unity in the touring camp. In the meantime, the identity of the player hasn’t been disclosed yet. He is reportedly staying away from the gathering in protest against the changes made between Test series. Especially when Pakistan are left with no chance of winning the series, as they are currently trailing 2-0.

Notably, the entire Pakistan squad, including the players removed after the Lord’s defeat, had been instructed to attend the royal engagement. Muhammad Awais Zafar, Aamir Jamal, Khurram Shahzad and Ali Usman, who were dropped from the squad, attended the event. Two other players were understood to have been reluctant to appear, citing the developments surrounding the team and PCB during the preceding week. The seventh player ultimately did not attend, despite being told that participation was mandatory.

The meeting itself remained cordial. Charles addressed the Pakistan side and offered encouragement to the players as they prepare for a Test in Birmingham with the series already beyond their reach. Pakistan captain Babar Azam also presented the King with a signed cricket bat, while PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi also gave him a gift.

Comedy and tragedy of Pakistan cricket

The dispute comes during a turbulent period for Pakistan cricket. Apart from the squad-related dilemma, the upheaval has also involved a dispute over a proposed Sky Sports interview with the sons of former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan. Pakistan’s players had threatened not to return to the field after lunch on the opening day of the second Test if the interview was broadcast. However, former head coach Sarfaraz and captain Babar later denied the claims.

The board also attracted attention after seeking a fielding coach through LinkedIn, a move that received mixed reactions.

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