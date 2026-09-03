Tilak Varma wants to play Test cricket for India, says 'my strength is red-ball cricket'

Bengaluru:

South Zone captain Tilak Varma led by example as his team defeated North by seven wickets to qualify for Duleep Trophy final. The 23-year-old scored an unbeaten century in the first innings and added that with 51 not out in the second innings. He looked unstoppable in the middle, but the cricketer is nowhere near the conversation of making it into India’s red-ball squad.

After some impressive showings, the Hyderabad-born cricketer has been named as the vice-captain of the T20I side, but his ultimate goal is to get into Test cricket. After the win against North Zone, Tilak mentioned that he has been fortunate to play white-ball cricket for India, but believes his strength lies in red-ball cricket.

“I have always loved red-ball cricket. I had never dreamt of playing white-ball [cricket] for India, but it’s God’s plan that I have played T20 and One-day for India. But my strength is the red-ball game. From 2022, I have played a lot of white ball due to IPL and other things, but before that, I have gone through the grind in red ball. No one has seen me since I was 10. It’s always been my strength and it’s there in my blood,” Tilak told the reporters after the match.

Will Tilak play Duleep Trophy final?

Tilak has been named in India’s 15-member squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, starting Sunday, September 13. However, the Duleep Trophy final will end on September 10. Reflecting on his possibility of playing the summit clash against East Zone, Tilak stated that he is ready to feature, but leaves the decision up to the selectors and the team management.

“I want to play the final, but I don’t know. Afghanistan series starts on 13th, so I am ready to play the final. We will get two days of break in between, so even if I report on 11th, I can practise one day and go for the game. That’s how I feel, but it is up to the selectors and the management. Right now, I don’t know, but we will have a chat,” Tilak said.

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