Timing it like old times: Mohammad Azharuddin picks cricket bat, rolls back the years | Watch

Former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin rolled back the years as he shared a video of him batting at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

New Delhi Published on: June 04, 2020 22:52 IST
Image Source : TWITTER/AZHARFLICKS

Former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin on Thursday rolled back the years as he picked up the cricket bat again. In a short video, he showcased his vintage wristwork as he played a number of flicks shots, in addition to drives on the off-side.

Sharing the video, Azharuddin wrote, "Knock knock... timing it like old times #AzharFlicks"

Azharuddin, who was known for his sublime wristwork, led the Indian team before a match-fixing scandal in 2000 brought an end to his playing career. The lifetime ban, however, was declared illegal by the Andhra Pradesh high court in 2012.

The former Indian cricketer is currently the president of the Hyderabad Cricket Association.

He represented India in 99 Tests and 334 ODIs, scoring 6,215 and 9,378 runs respectively. He slammed 22 centuries in the longest format of the game, while scoring nine tons in ODIs. 

As a captain, his record of 90 ODI wins with India stood till 2014, when MS Dhoni surpassed the figure. 

As Azhar rolled back the years, the Twitterati, too, was in awe of the wristwork at show:

