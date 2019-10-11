India vs South Africa 2nd Test: This is a first! DRS takes a nap on Day 2 in Pune

Image Source : AP Virat Kohli during India vs South Africa 2nd Test in Pune

In a first of its kind, umpire Nigel Llong informed the skippers of two team that there will be no DRS during the morning session of the ongoing second Test match between India and South Africa in Pune on Friday indicating the systems were probably down. The update came during the 88th over of India's innings on day 2 of the second Test of the three-Test series.

India are presently well ahead in the second Test after a commanding display with the willow from Mayank Agarwal, skipper Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara as the hosts ended day 1 with 273 for three on the board.

Coming back to the venue that witnessed his domestic resurgence two years back, Mayank scored his second century in consecutive matches against South Africa en route to his tally of 108. He also managed to stitch an impressive 136-run stand alongside Pujara, who as well contributed with his second consecutive half-century score. And Kohi ended the day scoring his 23rd Test century en route to an unbeaten score of 63.

India are presently leading the series 1-0 against South Africa after their third consecutive win of a margin of 200-plus runs. They had defeated South Africa in the opener at Visakhapatnam and subsequently consolidated their spot atop in the points table of ICC World Test Championship. \

If India manage to win in Pune, they will not only secure their No.1 ranking in Tests, they will extend their winning streak on home turf to an unprecedented 11.