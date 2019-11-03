Things would've been different under Ganguly: Yuvraj Singh on 'Yo-Yo Test' saga

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has, again, spoken about the Yo-Yo Test.

On multiple occasions since his retirement, former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has talked about the 'Yo-Yo Test', which has been made mandatory for the Indian cricketers to pass ahead of the selection process. The legendary Indian southpaw said that the Yo-Yo Test was used as an excuse to deny him a place in the team. Even in his retirement announcement, he mentioned that he was promised a farewell game provided he failed the 'Yo-Yo' fitness test. However, he passed it and therefore, the swansong never happened.

In an conversation with Gulf News on the sidelines of 'Ultimate Kricket Challenge' in Dubai, Yuvraj talked about the test again. He claimed that if Sourav Ganguly (current BCCI President) had been at the helm during his final stages of playing career, things would have been different.

"Yes, I maintain that if Sourav would have been there, things would have been different. The yo-yo test couldn’t have been an excuse if a player was performing to keep him out of reckoning," Yuvraj said.

Yuvraj, who has played under the captaincy of Ganguly, is positive about the former Indian skipper's tenure as the BCCI President.

"In Sourav, we have a former cricketer and a very successful captain who understands the needs of the players. I consider him to be a visionary and hope he looks after the state of domestic cricket as well," the 37-year-old insisted.

Since his retirement, Yuvraj Singh has taken part in the Global T20 League in Canada, where he captained Toronto Nationals. In the upcoming Abu Dhabi T10 League, he will represent Maratha Arabians.