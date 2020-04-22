Test series against Australia with David Warner, Steve Smith back will be a different ball game: Rohit Sharma

Image Source : AP Steve Smith with David Warner

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma is already excited for the Border-Gavaskar series in Australia later this year and reckons that this time the series will be different owing to the presence of David Warner and Steve Smith. India had won the 2018/19 series making Virat Kohli the first Asian captain to win a Test series in India, but it was against an Australia side that had no Warner and Smith because of their international ban following the ball-tampering scandal.

"I was looking forward to the New Zealand series but unfortunately, injury (calf muscle) happened at the wrong time," Rohit told India Today on Wednesday. "I can't wait to go to Australia and play the Test matches there. Australia in Australia with those two guys will be a different ball game."

Rohit also added that the Australia series will be a challenging one given that the two teams are presently at the top of the World Test Championship table.

As a team, we are playing best cricket right now, everybody wants to take the game back to the opposition. If it happens (amid the COVID-19 pandemic), it will be a great series to be part of," he said.

However, it is yet to be seen whether the series, slated to begin in October, will take place owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Cricket Australia chief Kevin Roberts on Tuesday said that they are looking at all creative solutions to make it possible and are even considering a single-stadium series while also looking to extend it to a five-game contest. Reports have emerged that the contest might take place behin closed doors.

