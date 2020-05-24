Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Suresh Raina picks the best fielder in Indian team

Veteran batsman Suresh Raina named the best fielder in the Indian team. Raina, who himself is considered as one of the best fielders to ever come across in Indian team, picked Ajinkya Rahane as his choice. Raina was an integral part of India's fielding revolution under MS Dhoni's leadership which was later continued by current captain Virat Kohli. The Indian team is now of the best fielding sides in the world, with players like Kohli, Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul in their ranks.

Raina, in a recent interview, was asked to name the best fielder from the Indian team to which he replied Ajinkya Rahane.

“Ajinkya Rahane has better catching skills. I always love his positions while fielding. He has a different kind of power. His body can bend when he moves, that is very different from the rest,” Raina told SportScreen.

Rain further emphasized on Rahane's slip fielding and said he judges the batsman from behind the stumps and anticipates well from behind the stumps. (Also Read: Suresh Raina recalls MS Dhoni's change in strategy in 2015 WC match vs Pakistan)

“He is a very good slip fielder, he judges the batsman’s movement from behind and anticipates, which is very important as the distance is not much between the slip fielder and batsman. He also practices like that so it makes it easier during matches,” he further added.

Raina also pointed out similarities between captaincy of Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni. Raina believes that Rohit's calmness and ability to motivate players makes him very similar to Dhoni. (READ HERE)

"Rohit's captaincy is very similar to MSD. The way he does things calmly, the way he motivates people. He is bindaas, he knows that whenever he goes to bat he'll make runs. So this sort of confidence is there in a player then the rest of the players also pick that up from him… this is what I like about Rohit." Raina said

