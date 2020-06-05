Sourav Ganguly shares historic image on World Environment Day

Image Source : TWITTER Sourav Ganguly

Former Indian captain and present BCCI president, Sourav Ganguly, on Friday shared a historic image on the occasion of World Environment Day.

"Happy world environment day ... This place is historic," tweeted Ganguly as he shared the picture of him planting a sapling at Pietermaritzburg in South Africa after India's match against Namibia in the 2003 World Cup.

Ganguly had combined with Sachin Tendulkar to demolish Namibia in the 25th game of the tournament by 181 runs to script the Men in Blues' biggest World Cup win.

Happy world environment day ... This place is historic pic.twitter.com/rPn7IWZ2fJ — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) June 5, 2020

Tendulkar scored his fourth World Cup century en route to his knock of 152 as he equalled Mark Waugh's tally and extended his then tally of hundreds in ODIs to 34. On the other hand, Ganguly scored his 20th ODI ton en route to his unbeaten 112 as the stitched an impressive 244 runs in 40 overs out of India's total of 311 for two. The partnership is still India's second-highest in World Cups after Ganguly and Rahul Dravid's Taunton carnage of 317 runs.

In reply, Namibia were folded for just 131 runs off 42.3 overs as India equalled World Cup's fifth-biggest victory in terms of runs.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage