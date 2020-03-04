Wednesday, March 04, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Cricket News
  5. SL vs WI: Kieron Pollard becomes first cricketer to feature in 500 T20 matches

SL vs WI: Kieron Pollard becomes first cricketer to feature in 500 T20 matches

Kieron Pollard on Wednesday became the first player in the history of T20 cricket to feature in 500 matches when he took the field against Sri Lanka for the first T20I

IANS IANS
Pallekele (Sri Lanka) Published on: March 04, 2020 20:53 IST
West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard
Image Source : PTI

West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard

West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard on Wednesday became the first player in the history of T20 cricket to feature in 500 matches when he took the field against Sri Lanka for the first T20I here.

Dwayne Bravo is second in the list with 453 matches under his belt so far.

Chris Gayle is at the third spot in the list as he has featured in 404 T20 matches.

Pollard was congratulated by teammates on his landmark day before the start of the T20I and was also presented with a special jersey to mark the occasion.

The jersey had the all-rounder's name at the back along with the number 500.

Write a comment

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News