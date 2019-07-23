I'll keep scoring runs to impress the selectors: Shubman Gill after being ignored from Windies tour

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES I'll keep scoring runs to impress the selectors: Shubman Gill after ignored from Windies tour

India's squad of West Indies tour has been announced on Sunday and couple of young players came into the team. BCCI chief selector mentioned the press conference of squad announcement that players of India A team who are playing West Indies were taken into consideration for the white-ball cricket.

Players from India A squad- Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar and Washington Sundar got their reward as they made the place into the ODI and T20I teams but one big name was omitted from the squad - Shubman Gill.

Gill has been in phenomenal form and scored 218 runs against West Indies A at an average of 54.50 and also won the Player of the Tournament trophy for his stellar show.

The 20-year-old also expressed his disappointment after finishing as the highest scorer in the West Indies A series.

"I was waiting for the Indian senior team to be announced on Sunday and I expected to be selected for at least one of the squads.

"It was disappointing not to get picked but I am not going to spend time thinking over it. I'll keep scoring runs and performing to the best of my ability to impress the selectors," Gill told CricketNext.

Gill's exclusion from the squad raised many eyebrows and fans on social media were also not happy with selectors decision.

Meanwhile, MSK Prasad also cleared his stance for not including Gill in India's squad of West Indies tour during the press conference on Sunday.

"Shubman Gill went to New Zealand when KL Rahul was suspended. Now he is in the waiting list. Definitely, he will be considered. He was there in the scheme of things.

"We have to reward the performances of India A. That's why we have picked them. The performances of Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer and Navdeep Saini's have been phenomenal," Prasad said.