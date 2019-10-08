Shoaib Akhtar reveals conversation with Mohammed Shami after 2019 World Cup semifinal

Image Source : YOUTUBE/GETTY IMAGES Pakistan former pacer Shoaib Akhtar has revealed that Mohammed Shami talked to him after the defeat in the semifinal of the 2019 World Cup.

Pakistan former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar heaped praises on the Indian team after the side registered a comprehensive victory over South Africa in the first Test in Visakhapatnam. Rohit Sharma scored hundreds in both the innings, while Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja shined among the bowlers in the host side's victory.

Akhtar talked about Indian team's performance in the game on his official Youtube channel, and in his video, also revealed his conversation with Shami after the 2019 World Cup semifinal.

The Pakistan former pacer said that Shami called him after the defeat. "After India's World Cup disappointment, Shami called me up and said he was feeling sad that he could not do well for India," said Akhtar.

"I told him not to lose heart but to maintain his fitness. I told him that I want him to become an out and out fast bowler, he has a reverse swing, which is a luxury in the sub-continent, I told him you can become king of reverse swing.

Now, you see what he has done, he has got wickets from a flat pitch in Visakhapatnam. I am very happy for him. Sadly, our Pakistani fast bowlers do not ask me how they can improve their bowling but the Indian bowlers like Shami are doing that. It is a sad scenario as far as my country is a concern."

Akhtar also talked about Rohit Sharma, saying that the Mumbai batsman will become a 'great Test player'. Rohit played as an opener for the first time in the longest format of the game.

"Rohit Sharma is hitting hundred after hundred and I have been saying that Rohit should be in the Indian Test team. Form here, he will become a great Test player. Rohit the Test player will grow bigger. Mayank Agarwal is also in good form, India has a potent lineup," said Akhtar.