Shikhar Dhawan credits trust factor for successful ODI opening partnership with Rohit Sharma

Left-handed batsman Shikhar Dhawan on Wednesday credited the trust factor with Rohit Sharma as the reason behind their successful opening partnership for India in one-dayers.

With 16 century stands between them, the Indian duo are joint second with Adam Gilchrist and Matthew Hayden in the most hundred-run partnerships in the list led by compatriots Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly (21).

"I know him (Rohit) from U-19 days. He was a junior by one-two years and we have camped together. We trust each other and have a great friendship, it works for us," Dhawan said in an Instagram chat hosted by his IPL franchise Delhi Capitals.

"We both know each other's nature and characters. I know how he is exactly. It's a proud feeling that we have done so well for India."

Rohit and Dhawan have batted in 107 innings as openers, scoring 4802 runs at 45.30, only behind the pair of Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly in terms of most runs scored by an opening combination. The run tally includes 16 centuries and 14 half-century partnerships.

In T20Is, they are India's highest-scoring opening pair with 1743 runs in 52 innings at 33.51, lacing four-century partnerships and seven half-century.

In fact, they are the highest-scoring opening partners in T20I history. And in ODIs, they are the fourth-highest overall and highest among active pairs.

The 34-year-old said their off-the-field chemistry has worked well for them.

"It brings you positive energy and vibes when everything is in sync. Whenever I face any problem with my batting, I ask him. We have a strong communication going in the middle. We travel 230 days a year together. That's why the whole Team India is a big family."

