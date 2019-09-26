Thursday, September 26, 2019
     
Second women's T20I between India and South Africa washed out

The second women's T20I in Surat between India and South Africa was washed out, after India had taken a 1-0 lead in the five-match T20I series.

Surat Published on: September 26, 2019 21:24 IST
The second women's T20 International between India and South Africa was washed out here on Thursday without a ball being bowled.

Persistent rain meant even the toss could not take place. The game was supposed to start at 7 pm local time and after inspecting the conditions at 8 pm, the umpires decided to call off the game.

India lead the five-match series 1-0.

The hosts managed to defend 130 in the series opener with spinner Deepti Sharma producing a match-winning effort, ending with phenomenal figures of three for eight in four overs including three maidens.

The third T20 will be played here on September 29.

