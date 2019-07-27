Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Sam Curran, Jack Leach move up in ICC rankings after Lord's Test against Ireland

England players Sam Curran and Jack Leach have made significant gains in the ICC Test Rankings after a 143-run victory over Ireland in their one-off Test at Lord's even as they prepare to host Australia for the Ashes series starting on Thursday.

In a low-scoring Test that saw Ireland earn the early honours, spinner Leach's knock of 92 on being promoted to open the innings after coming in at No.11 in the first innings, saw him not only win the Player of the Match award but also gain 57 places to reach 117th position.

Curran has gained in all three lists, moving up three places to 52nd among batsmen after scores of 18 and 37 and advancing six places to 67th with a first-innings haul of three for 28. His efforts have also lifted him eight places to 23rd among all-rounders.

Stuart Broad has moved up one place to 18th after finishing with seven wickets in the match, while Chris Woakes' second-innings haul of 6/17 has helped him retain 33rd position among bowlers.

England's players will get a chance to improve their rankings in the upcoming Ashes when they take on some of the best in the business.

England captain Joe Root slipped a place to seventh after the Test against Ireland but will be hoping to work his way towards the top while new-ball bowler James Anderson will be looking to wrest back the top place from Australia's Pat Cummins after missing the one-off Test at Lord's.

Australia's Steve Smith and David Warner, currently in fourth and sixth positions, too have the chance of improving their rankings, while Nathan Lyon will be looking to move up again after being overtaken by Broad.

In the Test Team Rankings, England remain in the fourth position and on 105 points after winning the match while Ireland have yet to win a point after three matches.

In the upcoming Ashes, Australia can overtake England to the fourth position with a series win while England can gain up to six points and move up the table.