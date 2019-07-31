Sachin Tendulkar to feature in biopic of Sri Lankan great Muttiah Muralitharan

Image Source : TWITTER A biopic is currently under production on the career of Sri Lanka's legendary former cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan, and it has been confirmed that Sachin Tendulkar will be a part of it.

The biopic is scheduled to release next year.

Talking to Indian newspaper Deccan Chronicle, Sethumadhavan said that the duo faced each other on their peak, and that Tendulkar’s presence in the biopic was of utmost importance.

“Sachin was the World’s best batsman and Murali was the world’s best bowler and a major part of their cricketing career was running in parallel. Hence Sachin would also be showcased in the film,” he said.

Talking about the movie, Sethumadhavan said that the movie will also focus on the political and cultural scenario of Muralitharan’s playing days.

“The film will not just talk about Murali’s cricketing exploits but also about his personal journey, his family background, the influence of certain people in his life and also the political and cultural background prevailing in his era.”

It is also reported that other international greats like Arjuna Ranatunga, Aravinda De Silva, Roshan Mahanama, Hashan Tillakaratne, Sanath Jayasurya, Lasith Malinga, Ricky Ponting, Umpire Darrell Hair will feature in the movie.

Muralitharan’s wife will also feature in the movie, as the biopic explore the spinning great’s personal life.

“Madhi is a big pillar of support to Murali and she has enriched her life in many ways. Hence her role in the film will be given enough prominence, showcasing her individuality, and asserting the kind of strong character that she is,” the head of production said.